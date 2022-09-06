Azerbaijan to operate Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 21, 2022 No. 1756 "On establishment and operation of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the East Zangazur economic region No. 1 public legal entity”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the amendments include:

- replacement of "to the Zangilan district" with "to the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan regions" (paragraph 3.1).

- replacement of "to the Zangilan district" with "to the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts" in "Charter of Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the East Zangazur economic region No. 1" approved by this decree (paragraph 1.1).

According to the paragraph 3.1, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the East Zangezur Economic No. 1 Region is a public legal entity operating in the areas of organizing the construction of multi-storey and private houses in connection with the return of the population to the Zangilan district, managing these apartment buildings, carrying out work on beautification, landscaping and housing and communal services in the relevant territory.

Following the amendments, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts will also be included in the scope of activities of the above public legal entity.