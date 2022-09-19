Ombudsman of Azerbaijan talks attacks on country's diplomatic missions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Armenia, which has been pursuing for many years a policy of inciting ethnic hatred, as well as genocide and terrorism, along with unfounded territorial claims against Azerbaijan, continues to commit provocations aimed at a gross violation of human rights, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva.

"This is once again confirmed by the fact that the extremist forces of Armenian origin in Lebanon, having gathered in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut under the pretext of holding an "action", attempted to attack the embassy and assassinate Azerbaijani diplomats. Similar acts happened in front of our embassies in the US and France,” Aliyeva said.

She also noted that the attacks on the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan are a gross violation of international law, in particular the Vienna Convention On Diplomatic Relations, adopted by the UN in 1961, as well as the Convention On the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents, adopted in 1973.

"We strongly condemn the events in Armenia and beyond its borders, which led to the formation of an atmosphere of intolerance towards Azerbaijanis, hindering the establishment of sustainable peace between the parties, as well as the use of expressions full of hatred and encouraging enmity by persons of Armenian origin in public speeches and social media,” Aliyeva pointed out. “I call on the Armenian government to comply with its international obligations, not to allow discrimination based on ethnicity, and to abandon the policy of hatred towards Azerbaijanis as soon as possible.”

“I invite the international community, the states in which Azerbaijani diplomats operate, to take measures arising from the norms and principles of international law to ensure the protection of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan from possible similar provocations in other countries," added the ombudsman.