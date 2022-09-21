Azerbaijan defuses mines laid during Armenian provocation in Lachin district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Work continues to detect and neutralize mines planted by subversive groups of the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result of mine-clearance work carried out on the territory of the Lachin district on September 20, another 90 anti-personnel mines of the E-001 M type, produced in Armenia in 2021, were discovered in the valley in the northeastern part of the Boyuk Ishigly mountain.

The engineering and mine-clearing units of the Azerbaijani army are continuing to carry out mine-clearance operations on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.