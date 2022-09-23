Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the state and people of Vietnam, it is my honor to send you and the people of Azerbaijan the warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

It is gratifying to see that, over the past 30 years, the traditional friendship between the two countries has been continued, strengthened and developed. With the joint efforts, two countries have built good traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, actively contributing to the development of each country, creating solid foundation for cooperation between the two countries.

I deeply believe that, with the will and determination of the leaders of two nations, with the joint efforts of the ministries, agencies and localities, and the ties between the two people, the traditional cooperation between Vietnam and Azerbaijan will be further strengthened and expanded, for the mutual benefit of two countries, for the peace and development of the world.

May the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Azerbaijan be further strengthened and developed.

I wish you, Mr. President, good health, happiness and success in your noble tasks," said the letter.