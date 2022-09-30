Azerbaijan is important country for Europe and reliable gas supplier - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan is an important country for Europe and a reliable gas supplier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Trend reports.

"Our cooperation in all fields is based on a sincere relationship. Bulgaria-Azerbaijan relations are multifaceted. The historical ties between our peoples are, of course, an important factor underlying these relations. Today, of course, this strategic partnership based on mutual interests opens up new opportunities. Very serious cooperation existing in the field of energy has a great future. We are at the first stage of this work. I am sure that tangible steps will be taken in the future regarding the issues we discussed in a one-on-one meeting today. Azerbaijan is an important country for Europe and a reliable gas supplier. The European market, including the markets of Bulgaria and your neighboring countries, is of great interest to us.

But as you rightly noted, there are good results not only in energy, but also in other areas. I should specifically emphasize the humanitarian field. The implementation of the Middle Corridor in the field of transport and the activity of the East-West transport corridor will certainly connect our bring even closer together. I am sure we will have many contacts in the future and new issues will be included in the already extensive agenda," the head of state said.