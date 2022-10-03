Azerbaijani FM meets Swiss State Secretary in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu in Geneva, Trend reports via the minister’s Twitter post.

Bayramov informed Leu about the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“I express gratitude to Swiss side for the hospitality and well organization of the meeting that hope will foster peace in our region," he tweeted.

On October 2, 2022, a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Geneva.