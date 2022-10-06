Azerbaijan appeals to int'l organizations in connection with Armenian crimes (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan appealed to a number of international organizations in order to bring Armenia to justice in connection with the crimes committed both during the first Karabakh war, after it, as well as during the second Karabakh war, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a joint briefing of Prosecutor General's Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to Mammadov, such an appeal was sent for the first time to the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice in 2020.

“In the same year, such an appeal was made by Azerbaijan in connection with the problem of mines. Armenia continues to commit crimes by laying mines in the territories of Azerbaijan. The appeals are under consideration. In this regard, procedural questions have been submitted to both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides by the court, and the questions will be answered as soon as possible,” the official explained.

“There are groups in Armenia which make statements full of hatred towards Azerbaijan, and the government of Armenia doesn’t hold them accountable. Moreover, they receive awards from the country's Ministry of Defense and other structures,” he stressed.

“In September, the facts of Armenia's non-compliance with its obligations were presented to the court. The facts of the detection of 1,400 mines in Azerbaijan's Lachin city and other facts were also presented. All this proves that Armenia continues to commit crimes," concluded Mammadov.