Number of mercenaries fighting for Armenia declared wanted – Prosecutor General Office of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Among the mercenaries fighting for Armenia during the second Karabakh War were Russian, Georgian and Iranian citizens, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Junior Counselor of Justice Ilgar Safarov said at roundtable discussions on the second anniversary of the Armenian terror in Ganja of October 11, 2020, Trend reports.

According to him, some of the mercenaries have been declared wanted.

"They will be held criminally liable following the relevant laws of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Safarov added.

He added that as part of the criminal proceedings, Azerbaijani operational bodies recorded calls for the terror by the Armenian military-political leadership on social media platforms.

"The investigative authorities have taken corresponding decisions. Azerbaijan is now making every effort to bring these persons to justice. The identities of those persons were revealed by the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan," Safarov said. "We have reported on this during the 44-day war as well. The mercenaries hope that time will pass and this will be forgotten. However, they have become perpetrators of war crimes".

He stressed that the international community should provide a legal assessment of the crimes of Armenia.