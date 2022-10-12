Missile attacks on Ganja constitute continuation of Armenia's aggression policy against Azerbaijani people - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The attack of Armenian Armed Forces on civilians of Ganja city is a continuation of Armenia's genocide policy against Azerbaijan, Military expert Adalat Verdiyev told Trend.

He noted that during the second Karabakh war Armenia, which was defeated on the battlefield, launched missile attacks on civilian cities of Azerbaijan.

"However, this didn't frighten Azerbaijani people. On the contrary, the people united even more. Armenia's missile attacks on civilian population of Ganja remained in the history as an example of Armenian fascism," Verdiyev said.

He said that the enemy subjected Ganja to fire five times using prohibited weapons from October 4 through October 17, 2020.

According to Verdiyev, the targeted shelling by Armenia of civilians, houses, civilian objects, medical workers as part of the aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan once again demonstrated the country's disregard for international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

He stressed that those who committed these war crimes must be brought to justice.