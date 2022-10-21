Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani President's special representative discusses development of bilateral relations with mayor of Nagasaki (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 21 October 2022 00:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani President's special representative discusses development of bilateral relations with mayor of Nagasaki (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories (except Shusha) of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov as part of his visit to the Japanese city of Hiroshima, met with the mayor of Nagasaki, Huseynov wrote on his Twitter page on October 20, Trend reports.

"During the visit to Hiroshima city of Japan, a meeting was held with the mayor of Nagasaki and the development of bilateral relations was discussed. Later, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum was visited and an interview was given to the famous "Asahi Shimbun" newspaper," he wrote.

Azerbaijani President's special representative discusses development of bilateral relations with mayor of Nagasaki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President's special representative discusses development of bilateral relations with mayor of Nagasaki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President's special representative discusses development of bilateral relations with mayor of Nagasaki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President's special representative discusses development of bilateral relations with mayor of Nagasaki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President's special representative discusses development of bilateral relations with mayor of Nagasaki (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President's special representative discusses development of bilateral relations with mayor of Nagasaki (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more