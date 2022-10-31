Azerbaijan's MoD dismisses fake statements spread by Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The statement by the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian armed forces about the Azerbaijani Army's alleged retreat, suffering casualties, and change of positions following skirmishes with the opposite side in the Istisu direction of Kalbajar district, is false, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, this statement shows the official's ignorance in the matter, as there has been stability on the border since October 24.

"No changes have happened in the operational situation and our units continue to stay at their duty station," the ministry added.