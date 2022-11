BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Goradiz-Agbend railway is under construction and will be completed by the end of next year, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan district, which is part of the East Zangezur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev told Trend within the "Relevant with Sahil Karimli" video project.

