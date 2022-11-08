Azerbaijani defense minister congratulates military personnel on Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov congratulated military servicemen on November 8 – Victory Day, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

As noted in the congratulatory address of the minister, the creation of a single command in the Azerbaijani army, which is the guarantor of the protection and security of the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of the country, the formation of our army as a regular army and the promotion of military development as a priority is the result of decisive steps taken in this direction. national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev. Thanks to the successful policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continued the political course of the great leader, the country's army today is at a level comparable to the best armies in the world. The result of the high attention and care of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is that the country's defense capability is increasing every day, the great successes achieved in improving the defense capability of the republic, as well as large-scale reforms carried out in the army, exercises carried out, successful reflection of enemy provocations further strengthened the country's army and 2020 entered in the history of the country as the year of Victory. Thanks to the wise and far-sighted policy of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the strength of our army, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored. Large-scale provocations by the Armenian armed forces on the border on August 3 and September 12-14, 2022 were also stopped by decisive response measures taken by the Azerbaijani army.

The Minister of Defense wished the personnel of the army further successful service for the benefit of the Motherland, the ministry said in a statement.