Iran opposes Israel strengthening of relations with Azerbaijan, Bahrain, threatening region - Jerusalem Post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Iran opposes the strengthening of Israel's relations with Azerbaijan and Bahrain, trying to counter Israel's diplomatic success with threats to neighboring countries, Trend reports on November 15 via an article in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, which cited publications in the Iranian press and materials on Iran's concern about Israel's role in the Caucasus.

Referring to Fars News, the authors gave an example of criticism of Azerbaijan and a statement that Iran will not tolerate the presence of Israel near its borders.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate the presence and activities of the Zionist regime against its national security and will take any necessary measures in this regard," the article said citing Fars News.

The article noted that in response to Azerbaijan's close ties with Türkiye and Israel, Iran is urging Azerbaijan "not to enable any foreign countries to influence its policy".

"Azerbaijan has been sponsoring pro-Israel movements and even the direct presence of Zionism in the region for years. This country has forgotten that in the serious and historic crises of this region, it was Iran that supported the territorial integrity of this country and did not allow extra-regional powers to disrupt the strategic order in this region," the article said citing Iranian media publications.

Besides, the article cited Iran’s Tasnim news quoting opposition activists in Bahrain.

“It is not a coincidence that Iran has been talking up new weapons, such as "hypersonic" missiles, in an attempt to strike fear into the region. Tehran has said that its new missiles will soon be able to evade air defense systems, knowing that Israel possesses some of the most advanced ones in the region. The Islamic Republic has tried to threaten Israel in the past with precision-guided munitions (PGMs),” the Jerusalem Post noted.

The message is that Iran continues to threaten the region, concluded the article.