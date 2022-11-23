Azerbaijan conducting survey among former IDPs within 1st State Program of 'Great Return'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The First State Program of the ‘Great Return’ reflects many important issues related to the rapid development of Azerbaijan's liberated territories and their sustainable settlement, Trend reports on November 23.

One of the important issues reflected in the state program is a return to the liberated territories. According to the program, 34,500 families will be returned to these territories in the next three years. It’s planned to relocate families to houses built in stages in accordance with the restoration plan and schedule.

To this end, by 2026, about 35,000 apartments and private houses will also be built in the liberated territories.

First of all, surveys are conducted among former internally displaced persons (IDPs) and appropriate planning is carried out based on their results. The process of returning the population will be carried out in accordance with the principle of maintaining social justice, given the dynamics of socioeconomic development and demographic trends.

The State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs commenting on the program said that the program envisages the participation of the committee in the implementation of a number of measures in priority areas of activity as both the main and additional executive agency.

In general, as the state committee said, it prepared in advance and seriously for the fulfillment of the tasks set in the first state program and its Action Plan, carried out work to create a technical and organizational base for relevant activities in due time and at the required level.

The committee is conducting a survey among former IDPs, takes the necessary measures to determine the number of families who will return to their native lands, studies their social status and employment opportunities, and the data obtained is entered into a single online information database of the committee.

Besides, the committee carries out work to inform the population, and addresses technical and organizational issues of the return.

“It can be said with confidence that the implementation of the state program will speed up the return of former IDPs to their native lands, create favorable conditions for the rapid revival of the liberated territories, and their integration into the socio-economic life of the country,” added the committee.

The first return to the native lands within the framework of these processes took place in Aghali village, Zangilan district. Of the 200 houses which are planned to be built in this village, 87 have been commissioned, and another 113 houses are under construction.