Azerbaijani Land Forces taking part in command, staff exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Command and staff exercises are being held with the involvement of the Azerbaijan Land Forces formations under the combat training plan for the current year, the Ministry of Defense told Trend on November 24.

According to the ministry, the formations and units involved in the exercises have been withdrawn to the reserve and designated areas, and the deployment of command and control bodies of military units is being ensured on the territory.

The activities of the sub-units are being clarified on the map and reports on the decisions taken by the commanders to fulfill the assigned tasks are being delivered.

The main purpose of the exercises is to improve the managing abilities and practical skills of commanders to make quick decisions, as well as to improve the activities of headquarters and interaction between the sub-units.

All the tasks set during the exercises are being successfully carried out, added the ministry.