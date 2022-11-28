Visit of Azerbaijani researchers from Iran to Azerbaijan's Aghdam begins (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijani researchers from Tabriz, who work in the field of rights protection of the Iranian Azerbaijanis and currently reside in France, have arrived in Aghdam, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

In the beginning, they visited the ruins of the liberated village of Aghdamkend in the Aghdam region.

During the day, the participants are going to visit the territories with residential buildings that were subjected to Armenian vandalism, as well as acquire the repair and restoration work, arranged by Azerbaijan.

