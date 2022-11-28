Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan State Customs Committee abolished – decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Nakhchivan State Customs Committee has been abolished, and the Main Customs Department has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the Presidential Order amending the Presidential Decree No. 646 of June 4, 2012 on the approval of the "Regulations on the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the structure of the committee".

According to the decree, the following amendments have been made:

- to the "Regulations on the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijani Republic", approved by this decree:

- the words "as well as the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" are excluded from Clause 5.1;

- the words "the chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijani Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" are excluded from Clause 5.8;

- subparagraph "2.1.1-1. Nakhchivan Main Customs Department" is added to the "Structure of the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic", approved by this decree;

- The State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan was tasked with submitting its proposals on improving the structure of the Committee to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan within a month.

- The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues stemming from the decree.