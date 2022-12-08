Azerbaijan's minister of culture calls on UNESCO to implement its mandate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. After the liberation of its territories from occupation, Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed to UNESCO, said Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov during an international conference dedicated to the protection of cultural values and the role of UNESCO conventions in it, Trend reports.

The minister noted that despite the appeals, UNESCO did not fulfill its mission.

"UNESCO's failure to fulfill its technical mission for political reasons has caused severe damage to its reputation. We call on UNESCO to implement its mandate," said Karimov.