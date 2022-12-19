Dmitry Savelyev criticizes Zatulin’s position on situation around Lachin road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Deputy coordinator of the deputy group of the State Duma of the Russian Federation for relations with the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan, member of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Dmitry Savelyev criticized the words of the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin about the events in the Lachin corridor, Trend reports.

Savelyev reminded Zatulin that the Russian Federation officially recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the situation should be perceived through this prism.

"At the same time, I note that despite the existing agreements, the withdrawal of illegal armed groups from Karabakh was never carried out, which in itself provokes tension. As for the fakes spread about our peacekeepers, they obviously do not correspond to reality. The interaction of peacekeepers with the Azerbaijani authorities is built on a constructive ground and takes place on a daily basis," he said.

Savelyev noted that Russian peacekeepers control the situation, fulfilling all signed agreements. "And the public indignation is absolutely justified, since the extraction of minerals at the Gizilbulag gold deposit and the Demirli copper-molybdenum deposit is carried out in a barbaric way, without observing any technological requirements, which could not but cause a natural reaction from environmentalists and the public. Therefore, taking into account all these facts, I want to especially emphasize that it is unacceptable, above all, for people from the political field to make statements that do not reduce, but intensify the existing tension, and even more so to make direct accusations against the country, which in a very difficult moment of signing a declaration on allied cooperation with Russia," he said.

According to Savelyev, such statements, without any doubt, do not serve the interests of Russia and do not support the movement towards peace. "I consider such incorrect interference in the most complicated political process unacceptable. I am sure that all interested parties understand that this is only the personal opinion of Zatulin, which in no way expresses the official position of our country," he added.