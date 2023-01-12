Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Cuban president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Cuba Ruslan Rzayev presented his credentials to this country’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the Azerbaijani Embassy told Trend.

During the conversation with the Cuban president, Rzayev conveyed to him the greetings of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Expressing gratitude for the greetings, Bermudez asked to convey his greetings to the president of Azerbaijan.

The president of Cuba recalled his visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in 2019 and congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful chairmanship of the organization.

Bermudez welcomed Azerbaijan's decision to open an embassy in Cuba.

Besides, during the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the development of relations between the two countries in various areas, the continuation of cooperation within the framework of international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.