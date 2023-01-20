Azerbaijan ready for holding of early trilateral meeting of FMs (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Azerbaijan is ready for early holding of a trilateral meeting with foreign ministers of Armenia and Russia, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that now everything depends on the opposite side.

According to him, the refusal to meet is a prime example of irresponsible steps.

"In recent days, we have seen a policy of manipulation by Armenia. We call on the opposite side to refrain from the wrong position. The promotion of the peace agenda has always been the initiative of Azerbaijan. All subsequent principles were also presented by Azerbaijan to the opposite side," the minister added.

Previously, Armenia disrupted the regular round of the trilateral meeting in Moscow, which was planned to be held on December 23, 2022.