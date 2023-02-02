Azerbaijani defense minister in Türkiye to attend "Winter Exercises - 2023" (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 09:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will participate in "Distinguished Visitors Day" as part of the "Winter Exercises - 2023" in Türkiye, Trend reports.

The "Distinguished Visitors Day" will also be attended by Turkish Minister of National Defense, Hulusi Akar, and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze.

At the invitation of Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov arrived on a visit to the fraternal country on February 1.