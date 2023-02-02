Iranians used secret radio station during first Karabakh war to backstab Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. During the first Karabakh war, Iranian military observers, allegedly in order to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia, had the privilege of access the Azerbaijani military units, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Religious Associations Siyavush Heydarov told Trend within the "Relevant with Sahil Karimli" video project.

According to him, there the Iranians allegedly conducted exercises for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers.

He noted that during the first Karabakh war, those military observers regularly visited military units, and no matter what military heights, or strategic points they went to, a few days later Armenians attacked those exact positions.

"At that time, this issue was in the spotlight, doubts arose during the investigation, and Iranian military observers came into view. Then their secret radio station was discovered. It was located in the 8th microdistrict of Baku. Military observers rented apartments there," Heydarov explained.

He added that the radio communication channels were identified, and it turned out that the Iranian 'observers' were Sepah (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) intelligence officers.

"Back in the day, those observers even organized the dispatch of 120 internal troops to Iran. The purpose was training, but in reality, they were all being trained for a coup d'etat. They were convinced that each of them would take a high position," he said.

Heydarov went on to add that when everything was revealed, Iran was in shock, and the officials begged Azerbaijan not to disclose the matter publicly.

"They even said that they would stop supporting Armenia, and begin to support Azerbaijan instead. Naturally, this was a lie, and they resumed hostile activity again," Heydarov said.

VIDEO: