Azerbaijan's military units hold practical exercises (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Practical exercises have been held in the military units and branches of the Azerbaijani army in connection with the combat training plan for 2023, approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

In accordance with the plan, the units underwent training on withdrawal from the points of permanent deployment on alert.

During the exercises held with consideration of modern combat experience, units of the Land Forces, Air Force, Naval Forces, Rocket and Artillery Troops interactively accomplished various tasks.

The main focus of the exercises was to further develop the troops’ combat readiness capability in order to immediately suppress possible threats, as well as to ensure durable, uninterrupted, and prompt management of the units.