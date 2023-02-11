Azerbaijani State Border Service sends another humanitarian aid batch to Türkiye upon instructions of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijani State Border Service following instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent another humanitarian aid batch to people affected by earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports via the service.

The humanitarian aid sent by two heavy trucks includes special military winter tents, blankets, sleeping bags, socks, gloves, thermal underwear, shirts, wood-burning stoves, and drinking water.

List of accessories included in the assistance package for 1,000 people:

Name Sent 1 Special round military winter tent (7m x 20m) 10 sets 2 Half woolen blankets 1000 3 Sleeping bags (for winter conditions) 1000 4 Half-woolen socks 1000 pairs 5 Half-woolen gloves 1000 pairs 6 Half-woolen shirts 650 7 Winter thermal underwear 1000 sets 8 Wood burning stove (with all accessories) 20 sets 9 Drinking water (in 5 liter bottles) 10 tons

The collection and sending of humanitarian aid to Türkiye has been going on since February 6, 2023, in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 20,318 people have been killed, and 80,088 have got injured in the quake.