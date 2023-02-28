Russia ready to contribute to achievement of peace agreement between Baku, Yerevan – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Russia is ready to contribute to the achievement of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

According to him, Russia also considers cooperation in the “3+3” format (the three South Caucasus countries of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia plus their three big neighbors, namely Russia, Türkiye and Iran)

"This mechanism contributes to the establishment of multifaceted cooperation both for the countries of the region and their neighbors. We also agreed to further interact within the "Caspian Five" (Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran), as well as discussed our collaboration on the topical issues international cooperative organizations are facing," the minister added.