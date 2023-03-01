Azerbaijani FM meets with Deputy FM of Saudi Arabia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan as part of the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to COVID-19, which will be held in Baku, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, it was noted that the two countries have a lot in common in terms of history and religion and that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of these ties and the expansion of cooperation in various fields.

Furthermore, it was noted that ties between the two countries have developed dynamically over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Also, satisfaction was expressed that the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia is at a high level today. In this regard, the importance of high-level contacts, including mutual visits, was mentioned, and it was stated that such contacts lay the foundation for relations to reach a qualitatively new level.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that along with the bilateral partnership of the two countries, there is fruitful cooperation in regional and international formats, noting the importance of continuing mutual support within international organizations. In this regard, Saudi Arabia's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, in particular as part of the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was highly appreciated.

The minister spoke about the existing opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, tourism, and alternative energy as priority areas of economic cooperation between the two countries. Moreover, he noted that joint successful projects are being implemented in the above-mentioned areas, and there are broad prospects for expanding this work.

At the meeting, the Saudi Arabia delegation was also briefed about the steps and initiatives taken by Azerbaijan towards the peace process with Armenia, restoration and construction works, and large-scale projects underway on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of holding the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on COVID-19.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues on the agenda of bilateral and regional cooperation.