Global pandemic impacted everyone, President of Iraq says at NAM event in Baku (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 2 March 2023 12:20 (UTC +04:00)

Details added (first published: 11:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The global pandemic had an impact on everyone, said President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid at the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the establishment of regional and international cooperation should continue properly.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.

