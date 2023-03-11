Still no update on two Azerbaijani citizens who were in disaster area in Türkiye – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. There is still no information on two Azerbaijani citizens who were in the disaster area in Türkiye, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

On March 10, the last planned evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens and their immediate family members from the earthquake zone in Türkiye was carried out as part of measures to support the quake-affected compatriots.

Thus, as many as 686 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone.

"Relevant public structures have taken steps to provide the necessary medical, humanitarian, and psychological assistance to our citizens and their families evacuated from Türkiye, and, if necessary, to place these persons in temporary accommodation centers," the ministry said.

As the ministry noted, up until now, it has not been possible to receive updates on two citizens, the search is still going on for them.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the earthquake victims," the ministry added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. Following the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.