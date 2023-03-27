Azerbaijan detains Iranian citizens for drug smuggling (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title Changed

Details added: first version posted on 11:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Two Iranian citizens who violated the border of Azerbaijan have been detained, the press center of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press center, at 00:30 (GMT+4), on the ‘Goytapa’ border detachment area of the State Border Guard Troops, located near Shatirli village of Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad district, a violation of the state border from Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan by two unknown persons was revealed.

“As a result of operational measures, the border violators were taken under surveillance and detained. During the investigation, it was established that the detainees Milad Azimi and Muhammad Fallah are citizens of Iran (Germi city),” the press center said.

During the detainees' inspection, the border guards found and confiscated 41.37 kilograms of narcotic drugs, one knife and pepper spray. Operational and investigative measures on the fact are ongoing, added the press center.

Previously, drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented on the territory of the 'Horadiz' border detachment area of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, located near the Minjivan settlement of the Zangilan district, on March 18.