BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Relations between Türkiye and Armenia depend on Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said during a seminar in Ankara, dedicated to events of 1915, Trend reports.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Türkiye's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

