Signing peace treaty between Baku, Yerevan possible in foreseeable future - Kremlin spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The current circumstances allow us to count on the possibility of concluding a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the foreseeable future, but the main thing is not the time, but the final solution of all issues, Spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told journalists, Trend reports.

The spokesperson said that representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia will meet at the end of next week in Moscow to discuss the issues between the parties.

"There is no such a task as to solve everything at once because the main thing is still the final result. No one is chasing time here," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin representative, it is for these reasons that hardly anyone can now predict the exact date of the signing of the peace treaty.