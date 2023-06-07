Mines - common problem of Azerbaijan, Croatia, says ex-president Grabar-Kitarovic

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 7. Mines are a common problem for Azerbaijan and Croatia, ex-president of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said at an international event themed "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital" in Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has taken the right steps in the field of de-mining. Croatia is ready to share its experience in this area with Azerbaijan," she noted.

The event has been organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Up to 30 former Heads of State and Government are participating in the event.

The first day of the two-day event is being held in Shusha, and the second will be held in Ganja.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

The estimates done following the end of the war, have shown that over 300 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of the mines, 57 of the citizens were killed, and 247 were injured.