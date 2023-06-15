We restored our territorial integrity and liberated our lands on the battlefield - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. For almost 30 years Azerbaijan was involved in the negotiations with Armenia, which did not produce any result. Only our military might and the spirit of Azerbaijani soldiers restored our territorial integrity,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

“So, we restored it not because of negotiations or not because of some mediators. On the contrary, negotiations and mediation efforts only left to freezing the situation. But we did not agree with that. We restored our territorial integrity and liberated our lands on the battlefield sacrificing the lives of 3,000 our sons,” the head of state underlined.