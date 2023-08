BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. According to the new decision adopted by Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijani citizens will be able to obtain an electronic visa during a visit to this country, Trend reports.

In this regard, the relevant authorities of Saudi Arabia have decided that eight more countries (Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, South Africa, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) will be able to obtain visas electronically.

Will be updated