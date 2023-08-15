Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 15 August 2023 16:17 (UTC +04:00)
Presidential decree grants Azerbaijani Health Ministry, TABIB new powers

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) will be able to import medicines in the amount specified in the prescription, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law "On medicines" approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, wholesale pharmaceutical enterprises, pharmacies, or the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units can import, at the request of a patient, medicines prescribed according to an approved prescription that aren't included in the state register, only in the amount specified in the prescription, into the country.

