Armenian PM visits area in Azerbaijan's Zangezur after fiasco at UN (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went to Gafan, Trend reports.

Pashinyan is trying to distract attention after Armenia's fiasco in the UN Security Council.

In addition, Gafan district occupies an important place in Azerbaijan's Zangezur. It is located between Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan and Karabakh, in an area surrounded by the Bargushad, Zangezur and Mehri mountain ranges, in the Gigi and Okhchu gorges.

Moreover, it was a province of the Zangezur district of the Ganja province until 1920 . As a result of political games in 1917-1920, like other districts of Zangezur, Gafan became an administrative district of the Armenian SSR, and from September 9, 1930 it functioned as an independent district.