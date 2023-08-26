Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Ambassador of Ukraine expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

26 August 2023
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Vladislav Kanevsky, has expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the support provided to Ukraine, Trend reports.

"While in the city of Lachin, I expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the support provided to Ukraine. Long live Ukraine! Long live Azerbaijan!" - the ambassador wrote on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate $7.6 million for the acquisition and shipment of electrical equipment for the purpose of providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

