President Ilham Aliyev holds phone talk with President of France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. On August 29, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, the situation in the region, the issue of the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads were discussed.

The head of state said that Armenia and the puppet regime, which it created and supports in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, are deliberately creating artificial obstacles for the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, and are exploiting this for political manipulation.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that Armenia and the puppet regime refused the initial agreement reached on the transportation of goods via the Aghdam-Khankendi road through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Armenian leadership also brought goods, which it claimed were for humanitarian purposes, in the direction of the state border without the Azerbaijani side’s agreement, and the purpose here is political speculation.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan invited representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh to the capital Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan to discuss reintegration issues, but they refused and purposefully made allegations about the tense humanitarian situation. President Ilham Aliyev noted that following the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, the Lachin-Khankendi road can be used by observing the customs and border regime rules of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev also pointed out that a car convoy loaded with food cargo has today left to that area via the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society.

President Emmanuel Macron said that France is ready to contribute to the stabilization of the situation and the elimination of the current tension, and proposed to continue contacts between the relevant authorities of France and Azerbaijan.