Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 31 August 2023 12:01 (UTC +04:00)
Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
Read more

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 31. Foreign diplomats have got acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The diplomatic corps and accredited in Azerbaijan, military attaches and foreign journalists have arrived at the food cargo storage point organized to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev informed the diplomats and foreign journalists in detail about the current situation.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it's planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.

Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats get acquainted with food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more