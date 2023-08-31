Azerbaijani MFA comments on biased statement of US State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The statements about the so-called “blockade” voiced by the US State Department are unacceptable, Spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has taken note of the US State Department's statement on the situation in the region. First of all, we consider unacceptable the statements about the so-called "blockade" against the backdrop of the Azerbaijani side's proposals to meet the needs of residents of Armenian origin, including the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, the activation of movement along on the Lachin road, as well as the fact that dozens of Armenian residents daily cross the Lachin border checkpoint in both directions.

Regarding the reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the Karabakh region by various routes, as well as the fact that Azerbaijan has repeatedly offered to organize a meeting of the special representative of Azerbaijan with representatives of local Armenian residents, the US side is well aware that the Armenian side violated the agreements reached by making illegal conditions and various excuses. The constant rejection of the proposals of the Azerbaijani side in this direction once again demonstrates that the situation is not at all humanitarian, but rather political.

Azerbaijan is determined to establish peace, security and stability in the region based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, as well as to reintegrate the Armenian population within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation," Aykhan Hajizada said.