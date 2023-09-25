Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at an exceptional level, unparalleled in the world - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at an exceptional level, unparalleled in the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press statement together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at an exceptional level, unparalleled in the world. Within the framework of the motto “One nation, two states”, we continue our activities to strengthen our relations and cooperation in all fields.

The Shusha Declaration I signed together with my brother Ilham is a turning point that raises our relations to the level of alliance,” Erdogan said, emphasizing that Nakhchivan had a special place in relations with Azerbaijan due to its strategic importance throughout history. “Today, Nakhchivan has great potential in terms of economy, transport and energy lines. Together with the creation of regional transport lines, we will have the opportunity to fully realize this potential," President Erdogan said.