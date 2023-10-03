Azerbaijan committed no “ethnic cleansing” in Karabakh - Italian senator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan has committed no “ethnic cleansing” in Karabakh, Chairman of the Political Commission of the European Union (EU) Senate, Senator Giulio Terzi wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

“The report of the mission of UN observers and experts does not contain any evidence, testimony or simply recording signs of damage to the environment, livestock facilities, housing and infrastructure, and there is no evidence, testimony or recording even the usual signs of violence in connection with “ethnic cleansing” which some parties accuse or suspect Baku of in recent weeks," Terzi said.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.