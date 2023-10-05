MP Tural Ganjaliyev leaves his post as chairman of Azerbaijan-Canada working group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev has left the post of chairman of the Azerbaijan-Canada parliamentary working group, Trend reports.

Tural Ganjaliyev was elected as a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament from the Khankendi constituency No. 122. He is a member of the Human Rights Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations. The MP is also a member of working groups for relations with the parliaments of Germany, the US, the UK, France, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Mexico and Portugal.

He is also a member of Azerbaijani delegations to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, and is the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.