bp employees visit Azerbaijan's Ganja site shelled during second Karabakh war (PHOTO)

GANJA, Azerbaijan, October 11. Employees of bp together with reporters visited the site of rocket shelling of Ganja by Armenian armed formations during the second Karabakh war, Trend reports.

The BP organized a tour for media representatives on October 10-11, 2023.

This visit was of special significance as the event coincided with the day of rocket shelling of Ganja during the second Karabakh war three years ago.

The visitors decided to visit the site of the incident to express respect for the memory of the victims.

This gesture was a vivid example of the social responsibility and support that bp brings to the community.

Ganja, the second largest industrial city of Azerbaijan, was subjected to massive shelling by Armenian armed formations at about 02:00 (GMT+4) on October 11, 2020. As a result of rocket fire on an apartment building in the center of the city, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed and 35 others were wounded. One of the wounded later died.

Overall, during the 44-day second Karabakh war, 26 civilians were killed and 175 people were wounded as a result of rocket and heavy artillery shelling of Ganja on October 4, 5, 8, 11 and 17.