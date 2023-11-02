US backs upkeep of unlawful rule in Azerbaijani territory - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The US directed Armenia in the wrong direction, supported the existence of an illegal regime in the Azerbaijani territories, creating opportunities for the separatists to visit the US in order to protect their illegal activities, allocating financial resources to them, Trend reports.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"If the United States had reacted differently to threats to Azerbaijan and world peace and security, there would have been no need for a harsh response, and the situation could have been settled peacefully. The failure of mediation efforts, in which the US also participated, as well as Armenia's inability to end its occupation policy, led Azerbaijan to reclaim its territory militarily. As a result, in addition to other realities, the US bears responsibility for inaction toward a peaceful resolution of the past conflict," said the ministry.

In addition, the ministry noted that it is important to put an end to the policy of retaining the aggressive state of Armenia in Azerbaijani region, which is the main obstacle to ensuring peace and stability.

