We observe that situation in areas of transport and transit is improving day by day - Ebrahim Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. We observe that the situation in the areas of transport and transit is improving day by day, said President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi as he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Tashkent, Trend reports.

Saying that the transport business between the two countries is increasing, the Iranian President noted: “This is what you and we are aiming for. The Aghband route over the Araz River and the ongoing projects implemented there in agreement with each other meet the interests of both countries. This guarantees transport links between Azerbaijan, Iran and Nakhchivan and eliminates concerns in this area.”

Noting that the leaders of the two countries attach great importance to the development of relations, President Ebrahim Raisi said: “We are sure that the bonds between Azerbaijan and Iran are not only diplomatic neighborly relations, but very deep ties between the two nations. Our peoples are close from the heart and our relations are unbreakable. Therefore, our leaders are very serious about the development of these bonds. I repeat once again that I am deeply glad to meet you.”