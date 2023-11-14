Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with Chairman of Pakistani Aeronautical Complex in UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The visit of the delegation headed by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov to the United Arab Emirates continues, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The minister met with the Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan during the visit.

Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in military, military-technical and other spheres were discussed at the meeting.

