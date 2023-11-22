Russia repeatedly invited Armenia to trilateral negotiations with Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Russia has repeatedly invited Armenia to take part in trilateral negotiations with Azerbaijan, the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“Invitations were sent to the Armenian side in September, October and November to hold trilateral meetings with Azerbaijan, both in Moscow and on the sidelines of multilateral events,” she emphasized.

Zakharova noted that the "Russian side has still not received clear answers ​​from Armenia to the invitations".

Will be updated